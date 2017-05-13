Alaska couple suspected in 2015 wildfire found not guilty

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska couple accused of starting a 2015 wildfire was found not guilty.

KTVA-TV reports Greg Imig and his wife Amy Dewitt’s verdict was read at the Palmer Courthouse on Friday. The state had suspected the pair started the June 2015 Sockeye Fire which burned over 11 sq. miles (28.49 sq. kilometers) and destroyed 55 homes in southeastern Alaska.

The couple had been facing 12 charges each for burning without a permit, property damage crimes and reckless endangerment. They were found not guilty on all counts.

A private fire investigator who took the stand on Monday found the state’s investigation into the fire insufficient.

Criminal Division Director John Skidmore says the department respects the jury’s verdict.

