200 Alaska teachers facing layoffs amid state funding talks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Hundreds of Alaska teachers, including some tenured teachers, may soon be laid off due to state funding uncertainties.
Alaska Public Radio Network reported Friday that the Anchorage School District is looking to terminate 200 non-tenured teachers. Chief Human Resource Officer Todd Hess expects the laid off staff will mostly be first-year teachers. Some second-year instructors and five tenured teachers will also be considered.
Alaska lawmakers have discussed cutting the per-student education formula by 5 percent, which would leave school districts with less money to work with.
Hess predicts the district may also need to cut staff from other departments.
The departing staff will be notified by the end of the school year.
Reports say the Anchorage School Board has already cut 90 teaching positions.
