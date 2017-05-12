Newscast – Friday, May 12, 2017

In this newscast: The Trump administration’s EPA revives chance of Pebble Mine development on Bristol Bay; Juneau’s ‘Field of Fireweed’ around Honsinger Pond may be developed into a motorcross park. There’s rain in the forecast this weekend.
Recent headlines
-
Senate votes down state income taxHoffman said he believes the state will eventually require an income tax, but it shouldn’t happen this year.
-
State gasline corporation raises specter of eminent domainCommunity members weigh options as Alaska LNG project presses forward.
-
Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelpCommercial seaweed farming could be the hot new industry in Alaska, and Kodiak is getting in on it.
-
Juneau Assembly to review ‘Field of Fireweed’ rezone in advance of proposed motorcross parkSpike Bicknel, owners of the Honsinger Pond property, wants to build a motorcross park on 26 acres near the airport. Public opposition has been fierce over the loss of wetlands used by waterfowl.