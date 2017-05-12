Juneau Assembly to review ‘Field of Fireweed’ rezone in advance of proposed motorcross park

Spike Bicknell, owner of the Honsinger Pond property, wants to build a motorcross park on 26 acres near the airport. Public opposition has been fierce over the loss of bird habitat.

Efforts to rezone land around Honsinger Pond in advance of a proposed motorcross park is set to go before the Juneau Assembly on Monday.

Public opposition to rezoning the former gravel pit known for its swathes of blooming fireweed was taken to the Planning Commission in January.

But a majority of commissioners found it fit with the city’s long-term land use plan.

“Sometimes the best part of your day is seeing the fireweed with the sunrise,” said Juneau resident Denise Elston. “That seems like a much more economic directive because there’s millions of people that come to Juneau and the audience of a motorcross park would be very small, a very select few and the fireweed field as it is, you know, it’s for everyone.”

Landowner Spike Bicknell also has submitted an application to build a motorcross park on 26 acres. The Planning Commission hasn’t considered it yet.

Bicknell didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Fireweed blooms near Juneau International Airport on July 17, 2016. Many locals call this area "the Field of Fireweed." (Photo courtesy Skip Gray)

The Juneau chapter of the Audubon Society is barred from taking stances on land use decisions. But the chapter’s President Gwen Baluss said biologists recognize the area as a key stopover for migrating birds.

“The Mendenhall Wetlands Complex is a designated important bird area by the Audubon Society, state and national,” Baluss said. “It does not give it any legal protection. But it is — it can be used for conservation priorities.”

A previous effort to rezone the property was rejected by both the Planning Commission and the Assembly back in 2013. But the make up of both decision-making bodies have changed significantly since then.

The public will have a chance to weigh in at the hearing scheduled at an earlier than normal start time: 5 p.m.

