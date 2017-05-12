Gardentalk – Hardening annuals

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski has some tips for hardening your annuals and preparing them for planting outside.
Geraniums, petunias and begonias are some annuals which are not hardy enough to withstand chilly overnight temperatures in the mid-thirties. Buyarski recommends putting them outside and covering them with reemay horticultural fabric so that the plants can get used to brighter or cooler conditions outdoors.
“We put that over them for a couple of days, even doubling it, putting two layers on it,” Buyarski said. “It serves as a frost blanket and it moderates the brightness of the sun. It also protects against insects.”
You also can create your own overnight cold sinks by placing jugs or plastic containers filled with water around the plants.
“The water will help to prevent or lessen the likelihood of freezing. That water helps moderate temperatures,” Buyarski said. “If we shock the plants too much, then they won’t grow very well. That will slow down their growth or it may stunt their growth.”
Annual plant sale
The annual plant sale gets underway at the Carrs/Safeway parking lot at 9 o’clock Saturday morning, May 13. Perennials, annuals, shrubs and trees will be for sale, and professional gardeners and landscapers will also be available to provide advice.
