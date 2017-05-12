EPA settles with Pebble, clears permitting path for mine

The EPA has announced a new process that could let the Pebble Partnership develop a controversial mine at the headwaters of Bristol Bay.
The agency said Friday it will freeze an effort begun under the Obama administration to pre-emptively block the mine.
Pebble would have two and a half years to apply for a Clean Water Act permit. In return, Pebble has agreed to dismiss its lawsuits against the government.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a written statement the settlement provides a fair process for Pebble but does not guarantee the outcome.
Pruitt also said the EPA understands “how much the community cares about this issue.”
The mine has passionate opponents, especially in Dillingham, where many see the project as a threat to salmon.
Bristol Bay leaders pledged Thursday to stop the mine wherever possible, in court or in the field, by lying in front of bulldozers.
