CBJ Regular Meeting – 5-15-17

The CBJ has a regular meeting scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on May 15th. KTOO-NEWS will be broadcastining All Things Considered during this time. The CBJ Meeting can be heard on line following its conclusion by going to the link below.
Recent headlines
Washington state presses feds for cleanup of tunnels, failing infrastructure at HanfordWashington state is taking legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of radioactive waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford nuclear site.
Petersburg land grant bill faces scrutiny in the HouseMembers of Alaska’s House Finance Committee this month had some questions about a bill that would increase the amount of state land granted to the Borough of Petersburg.
At Fairbanks Arctic Council meeting, the big question mark is climate changeIn a ceremony Thursday morning the U.S. will formally hand over chairmanship of the Council to Finland, but the hand-off comes at a moment when U.S. Arctic policy is up in the air.
Eastman becomes first Alaska state representative to be censuredThe House voted 25 to 14 to condemn Eastman for saying some women – including those who live in villages -- are glad to become pregnant so they can receive Medicaid-funded travel to have abortions.