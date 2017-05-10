Video: ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ in the State Office Building

Pianist William Ransom and cellist Zuill Bailey packed the State Office Building’s atrium today during Juneau Jazz and Classics’ free lunchtime concert.

Before the musicians played the tune in this video, they asked the kids in the audience to guess what kind of animal is was about.

Guesses from the audience included an owl, a pterodactyl, a pit bull, a big bird, a humming bird, and finally, a bumblebee.

Ransom and Bailey play again tonight with the Vega String Quartet and bassist Janet Clippard at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center at 7:30 p.m.

Sticking with the animal theme, the group of musicians will play Franz Schubert’s Trout Quintet.

The festival continues tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at the JACC with a collection of musicians who will play selections from Beethoven’s 5th Symphony.

Click here to see the festival’s schedule, which runs until May 20.

