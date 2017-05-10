Murkowski, Sullivan diverge in statements on Comey firing

Alaska’s U.S. senators have responded somewhat differently to President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.
In a written statement, Sen. Lisa Murkowski emphasized the timing.
The firing came “in the middle of an investigation into Russia’s interference in our election,” she said. She called that “serious cause for concern.”
Sen. Dan Sullivan’s statement was more differential to the president. He said the timing “raises questions” the administration needs to answer.
But Sullivan noted the president has the power to choose a new FBI director.
He said the FBI and Senate Intelligence investigations of Russia should continue.
The probes should extend to the “unmasking” of private citizens – a reference to actions by the Obama White House, Sullivan said.
In another reference to the prior administration, Sullivan lamented that the rule of law “has been eroded over the past several years.”
Neither senator granted interview requests today before they boarded Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s plane for Alaska.
They plan to attend an Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks.
