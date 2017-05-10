Juneau Afternoon – 5-11-17

Recent headlines
-
Alaska Marine Highway drops price for Taku ferryNo one wants to buy the ferry Taku, which has been tied up for almost two years. So, officials are lowering the minimum bid from $1.5 million to $700,000.
-
The one percent: Murre colonies struggle to reproduce following die-offThe massive die-off of common murres in 2015 and 2016 is over, but survivors are struggling to reproduce.
-
Return to sender: Juneau pot business blocked from mailing tax paymentsThe U.S. Postal Service says Alaska's pot businesses can't mail their state tax payments. Without guidance from the Justice Department or an act of Congress, the postal office is blocking attempts to mail tax payments to the state tax office in Anchorage.
-
Murkowski, Sullivan diverge in statements on Comey firingAlaska’s U.S. senators have responded somewhat differently to President Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey.