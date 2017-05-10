Juneau Afternoon – 5-11-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts;
We’ll talk with Julie Coucheron and Will Ransom about thir Juneau Jazz & Classics performances;
Renee Hughes will be here to highlight International Museum Day;
We’ll get details about the Arboretum and this Saturday’s annual Super Plant Sale;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X