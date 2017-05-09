Newscast – Tuesday, May 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- Bartlett Regional Hospital’s CEO estimates the American Health Care Act as passed by the House would cost the hospital $69 million over 10 years,
- fallen Juneau Police officer Karl Reishus will have a street named after him in a the new Pederson Hill subdivision,
- Sam, the 17-foot pet python that had gone missing from a two weeks ago in Meadow Lakes, has returned, and
- a few bars of The Vega String Quartet playing Monday’s lunchtime Juneau Jazz and Classics concert in the State Office Building.
