Juneau Afternoon – 5-10-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Juneau Jazz & Classics performers Janet Clippard and members of the Vega Quartet will be here to highlight their performances;
We’ll talk with Mark Piotroski about the local letter carriers Food Drive;
Lena Simmons will be here with details of the upcoming Sacred Harp Workshop;
And we’ll talk about activities at the Zach Gordon Youth Center.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
0

Recent headlines

X