Juneau Afternoon – 5-10-17

Recent headlines
Tunnel caves in at Hanford nuclear site, thousands of workers take coverThe U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning at the Hanford site north of Richland, Washington, after a tunnel at a radioactive cleanup site caved in. Workers at a former chemical processing plant were evacuated and thousands more across Hanford were directed to take shelter indoors.
Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club welcomes new era with new nameOn April 26, the Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club held a historic vote, and the members decided unanimously to change their name to the Anchorage Petroleum Women's Association -- effective June 1.
Snakewatch ends peacefully: 100-pound python back at home in Meadow LakesA 17-foot albino Burmese python is back at home in Meadow Lakes after going missing for two weeks. The snake, named Sam, escaped while his owner was doing some spring cleaning.
Ask a Climatologist: Tracking “green up” in FairbanksFairbanks is the only community in the state with an historical record tracking the "green up" date. And this year, it was right on schedule.