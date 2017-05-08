Video: Vega String Quartet plays lunchtime concert

The Atlanta-based Vega String Quartet played at today’s Juneau Jazz and Classics free lunchtime concert.

The musicians played for about an hour in the State Office Building’s 8th floor atrium with everything from Beethoven to Haydn to Brahms and even some folk and fiddle tunes.

The string quartet will be joined by cellist Zuill Bailey this evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for another free concert at the Alaskan Brewing Company’s Depot downtown.

The Vega String Quartet is conducting a violin, viola, and cello workshop tomorrow at UAS starting at 7 p.m.

The next free, lunchtime brown bag lunch at the SOB is on Wednesday with cellist Zuill Bailey and pianist and Jazz and Classics artistic director William Ransom.

Click here for the full music festival’s schedule, which runs through May 20.

0

Recent headlines

X