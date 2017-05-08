Photos: DIPAC unveils 2 new totem poles at hatchery

David Sedaris, May 14th, 7 p.m. at the Juneau Douglas High School

This show is sold out. We are not taking names in advance, but will begin a waitlist at 6 p.m. at JDHS on the day of the event.

May 8- May 12, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Will Call Pick at KTOO – HIGHLY ENCOURAGED. Getting your ticket in advance will greatly ease the traffic flow the night of the event.

May 14 – Night of Show: 6 p.m.: Will call ticket pick up at the door, start of waitlist for those who didn’t get tickets, start of Hearthside Books selling his recommended titles. 6:15 p.m.: Seating begins, pre-show book signing. 7 p.m.: Show start. 8:30 p.m.-ish: Post show book-signing. Hearthside Books selling his recommended titles.



Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: When do I get my will call tickets?

A: WE HIGHLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO PICK UP YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE OF THE SHOW. This will greatly ease the traffic flow at the event. Come by KTOO May 8th through May 12th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are not able to do this, your tickets will be available for pick up starting at 6 p.m. the night of the show.

___

Q: When will you start seating people?

A: Seating will start when Mr. Sedaris completes his sound check at around 6:15p.m. You can pick up your will call tickets starting at 6 p.m., as well as get your name on the waitlist if you don’t’ have a ticket. WE HIGHLY ENCOURAGE YOU TO PICK UP YOUR TICKETS IN ADVANCE OF THE SHOW. Come by KTOO May 8th through May 12th, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

___

Q: What if I didn’t get tickets but want to go to the show?

A: We will start a waitlist at the door on the night of the event at 6 p.m. We will likely have a couple dozen seats available.

___

Q: What if I bought a ticket but now can’t use it?

A: KTOO is not refunding ticket purchases. We encourage you to find someone in your social group or use social media to find a lucky taker. If you want to donate them to the station we will use them for on-air giveaways.

___

Q: Will I be able to buy books for signing at the venue?

A: Yes! Hearthside Books will be on hand selling several of Mr. Sedaris’s titles and audio compilations, and will be taking pre-sale orders for his newest work “Theft By Finding”. The first 50 people who do pre-orders will get a special bookplate. Hearthside Books will also be selling his recommended title “Strangers Drowning” by Larissa MacFarquhar .

___

Q: When will Mr. Sedaris be signing books?

A: Mr. Sedaris will sign books for about 45 minutes before the show starting at 6:15 p.m., and after the show for as long as people want him there.

___

Q: Can I take photos, videos, selfies of/with Mr. Sedaris?

A: Sorry, but no. No photos or videos or selfies either in the auditorium or during the book signings are allowed. This guideline will be strictly enforced as per his request.

KTOO is honored to host NPR humorist and award winning author, David Sedaris this May 14th at Juneau Douglas High School. He’ll read new, original pieces for an hour, and will sign books before and after the performance. We’re told the book signings are just as much a part of the event as the readings, and he sticks around until the last person wanting to connect has a chance. Hearthside Books will be on hand selling his latest.

MATURE CONTENT: Adult Language and Themes.

BABIES – Discouraged. Ticket required for all ages.

CHILDREN – Recommended for ages 13 and older.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris is the author of “Barrel Fever” and “Holidays on Ice,” as well as collections of personal essays, “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” and his most recent book, “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” each of which have become immediate best sellers. The audio version of “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” is a 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominee for Best Spoken Word Album. Sedaris is the author of the New York Times best-selling collection of fables, titled “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary (with illustrations by Ian Falconer.) He was also the editor of “Children Playing before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.” Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “the Best American Essays.” There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 29 languages.

An Evening with David Sedaris is made possible with support from:

