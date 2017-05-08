Photos: DIPAC unveils 2 new totem poles at hatchery

A Juneau salmon hatchery is honoring its founder’s wishes by adding two totem poles.
The Juneau Empire reports that Douglas Island Pink and Chum held the Saturday ceremony. The poles honor the Raven and Eagle moieties of the Tlingit. Gov. Bill Walker and clan elders gave speeches at the event.
DIPAC Executive Director Eric Prestegard says the poles were founder Ladd Macaulay’s vision for 25 years. Macaulay died in a car crash in 2000.
The poles were placed in the hatchery’s alcove where they can be seen from the road.
Recent headlines
-
Officer Reishus honored, remembered by JPD and CCFRKarl Reishus died after a fall during a training exercise at the Hagevig Regional Fire Training Center 25 years ago.
-
Eaglecrest Ski Area names new general managerEaglecrest Ski Area's next general manager will be David Scanlan. The former Kenai Peninsula business owner has run a community owned ski area in Maine since 2013.
-
Public restrooms become ground zero in the opioid epidemicPeople often turn to public restrooms as a place to get high on opioids. It has led some establishments to close their facilities, while others are training employees to help people who overdose.
-
Sitka man with Juneau ties charged with murderThe suspect, Reuben Yerkes, turned himself in. He's a municipal legal assistant with the City and Borough of Sitka, and a former Juneau resident.