Photos: DIPAC unveils 2 new totem poles at hatchery

One of two new totem poles is unveiled at the Macaulay Salmon Hatchery on May 6, 2017. (Creative Commons photo courtesy Alaska Governor Bill Walker)

A Juneau salmon hatchery is honoring its founder’s wishes by adding two totem poles.

The Juneau Empire reports that Douglas Island Pink and Chum held the Saturday ceremony. The poles honor the Raven and Eagle moieties of the Tlingit. Gov. Bill Walker and clan elders gave speeches at the event.

DIPAC Executive Director Eric Prestegard says the poles were founder Ladd Macaulay’s vision for 25 years. Macaulay died in a car crash in 2000.

The poles were placed in the hatchery’s alcove where they can be seen from the road.

