Newscast – Monday, May 8, 2017

In this newscast:
- Eaglecrest Ski Area announced it hired a new general manager, David Scanlan a former Alaskan living in Maine.
- A Sitka man with Juneau ties was arrested on Saturday for killing his girlfriend.
Recent headlines
-
Decades of trawl surveys help Bering Sea climate change researchScientists and fishermen have a new tool for looking at annual trawl surveys in the Bering Sea. It will help researchers get a picture of the true impacts of climate change.
-
Trump travel ban returns to court, with his own words at the centerA federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, is preparing to hear arguments about the legality of President Trump's revised travel ban. Immigrant advocates argue it discriminates against Muslims.
-
Photos: DIPAC unveils 2 new totem poles at hatcheryDIPAC Executive Director Eric Prestegard says the poles were founder Ladd Macaulay's vision for 25 years.
-
Officer Reishus honored, remembered by JPD and CCFRKarl Reishus died after a fall during a training exercise at the Hagevig Regional Fire Training Center 25 years ago.