Juneau Afternoon – 5-8-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk with Zuill Bailey and William Ransom about their upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival concert;

Pam Leary will highlight the Arctic winter Games and Team Alaska;

We’ll talk with Erin Walker-Torres and Joni Pico about the Hospice & Home Care of Juneau’s Good Grief Walk;

And Lauren Anderson will be here to update us on activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena.

 

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a broadcast of last week’s Juneau World Affairs Council presentation on Europe

 

 

