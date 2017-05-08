Juneau Afternoon – 5-8-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk with Zuill Bailey and William Ransom about their upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival concert;
Pam Leary will highlight the Arctic winter Games and Team Alaska;
We’ll talk with Erin Walker-Torres and Joni Pico about the Hospice & Home Care of Juneau’s Good Grief Walk;
And Lauren Anderson will be here to update us on activities at the Treadwell Ice Arena.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, tune in for a broadcast of last week’s Juneau World Affairs Council presentation on Europe
Recent headlines
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes near Adak“I would suspect that it was close enough to Adak that they should have felt it, but it’s probably not big enough to cause damage,” said seismologist Natalia Ruppert. Officials say there is no danger of a tsunami.
Decades of trawl surveys help Bering Sea climate change researchScientists and fishermen have a new tool for looking at annual trawl surveys in the Bering Sea. It will help researchers get a picture of the true impacts of climate change.
Trump travel ban returns to court, with his own words at the centerA federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, is preparing to hear arguments about the legality of President Trump's revised travel ban. Immigrant advocates argue it discriminates against Muslims.
Photos: DIPAC unveils 2 new totem poles at hatcheryDIPAC Executive Director Eric Prestegard says the poles were founder Ladd Macaulay's vision for 25 years.