Only 3 gallons spilled from Hilcorp platform in April…and it wasn’t crude

The state has concluded that just three gallons of liquid escaped from one of Hilcorp’s platforms into Cook Inlet in early April.
The spill was reported on April 1, when workers on one of Hilcorp’s oil platforms felt an impact and then spotted a sheen on the water. At first, the state thought it was a crude oil leak from one of the pipelines connected to the platform.
But according to a situation report released today by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the leak’s source was a feed line for the platform’s gas flare system, not the underwater oil pipeline.
According to Hilcorp, a liquid called natural gas condensate had formed in the line. The company arrived at its 3-gallon estimate based on how much condensate the line can hold and how much was recovered.
The state also reports that Hilcorp restarted the crude oil pipeline on May 2. Four overflights were conducted afterward, and the state reports that no sheen or release was observed.
After determining the oil pipeline wasn’t the source of the spill, the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has withdrawn a corrective order they issued to Hilcorp after the incident that would have required more stringent daily monitoring of the pipeline.
Hilcorp was forced to shut down several other pipelines and platforms in Cook Inlet this spring, including platforms connected to a fuel line that leaked natural gas for several months before ice conditions allowed divers to make repairs.
Last week, the company announced a new pipeline project to eliminate the need to store oil at the Drift River Terminal, which is located at the base of an active volcano.
Recent headlines
-
New legislation aims to enshrine PFDs in constitutionHouse Majority Leader Chris Tuck said he hopes passing the constitutional amendment will help break the logjam on other legislation to use some Permanent Fund earnings to fund state government.
-
Bartlett CEO: A decade under House GOP health care bill could cost hospital $69 millionJuneau's hospital could lose $69 million over 10 years under the House GOP's health care bill. Alaska's health care sector is making its case to the U.S. Senate in Washington.
-
Runaway melt: Alaska permafrost is thawing even in winter"It’s such a complex system, and we’ve pushed it past the point of us being able to do anything about it," said researcher Róisín Commane.
-
Rep. Eastman stands by controversial abortion statements, attacks mediaIt appeared Rep. Eastman might apologize during a live KTVA interview on Saturday. He spent most of the 12-minute interview reiterating his position and blaming the media for the anger many people are directing at his comments.