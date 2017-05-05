Newscast – Friday, May 5, 2017

In this newscast:
- Police arrest Thane Road stabbing suspect at Switzer Mobile Home Park
- All-women art collective debuts at First Friday in downtown Juneau
Debate continues over treating opioid addiction with opioids"In randomized trial after randomized trial, people randomized to counseling plus buprenorphine or buprenorphine or Suboxone by itself do equally as well in terms of their recovery,” said family physician Steve Martin. He was speaking to a group of primary care providers at a conference.
Amid presidential access questions, former Trump campaign manager quits lobbying firmAfter criticism that the controversial Corey Lewandowski promised access to the president and hadn't registered as a lobbyist, he's stepping aside and says he will focus on speaking engagements.
U.S. intercepts fifth Russian incursion near Alaska in a month, but experts not alarmedThese kinds of military encounters are happening all across Russia’s sphere of influence, and add up psychologically to create a sense of the country’s global reach, explains Heather Conley with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
