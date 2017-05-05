Juneau Afternoon – 5-9-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling will host;
We’ll talk about Glaciers, books and visitor Centers with guests Mark Kelley and Jon Neary;
We’ll talk about Totem pole raising;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Mudrooms event.
And we’ll get an update on School District activities
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly, Telling Tales at 7, New Letters On the Air at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Tuesday on KTOO-Juneau.
