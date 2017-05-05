JPD seeks help identifying assailants in video of Seward Street sidewalk scrum

By May 5, 2017Uncategorized

Juneau police want help identifying several people caught on video shoving, punching and yelling at each other after bar break in downtown Juneau a few weekends ago.

The Juneau Police Department shared a 1 minute of video on its Facebook page of the Seward Street sidewalk scrum that involved about 16 people. The timestamp on the video puts it in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23.

One man wearing a red tank top clearly winds up and slugs a woman in her face, nearly knocking her off her feet.

Another group of men in the video come to blows as well. That altercation appears to escalate down Seward Street and off camera.

Contact the investigating officer Steve Scherrer at 586-0600 with information.

0

Recent headlines

X