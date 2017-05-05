JPD seeks help identifying assailants in video of Seward Street sidewalk scrum

Juneau police want help identifying several people caught on video shoving, punching and yelling at each other after bar break in downtown Juneau a few weekends ago.
The Juneau Police Department shared a 1 minute of video on its Facebook page of the Seward Street sidewalk scrum that involved about 16 people. The timestamp on the video puts it in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23.
One man wearing a red tank top clearly winds up and slugs a woman in her face, nearly knocking her off her feet.
Another group of men in the video come to blows as well. That altercation appears to escalate down Seward Street and off camera.
Contact the investigating officer Steve Scherrer at 586-0600 with information.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Planting potatoesMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski suggests using a plot of nice, loose, well-drained soil that was not used for potatoes last year.
-
Debate continues over treating opioid addiction with opioids"In randomized trial after randomized trial, people randomized to counseling plus buprenorphine or buprenorphine or Suboxone by itself do equally as well in terms of their recovery,” said family physician Steve Martin. He was speaking to a group of primary care providers at a conference.
-
Amid presidential access questions, former Trump campaign manager quits lobbying firmAfter criticism that the controversial Corey Lewandowski promised access to the president and hadn't registered as a lobbyist, he's stepping aside and says he will focus on speaking engagements.
-
U.S. intercepts fifth Russian incursion near Alaska in a month, but experts not alarmedThese kinds of military encounters are happening all across Russia’s sphere of influence, and add up psychologically to create a sense of the country’s global reach, explains Heather Conley with the Center for Strategic and International Studies.