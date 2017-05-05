Gardentalk – Planting potatoes

In this week’s edition of Gardentalk, Master Gardener Ed Buyarski provides a quick primer on planting potatoes this season.
Buyarski suggests using a plot of nice, loose, well-drained soil that was not used for potatoes last year.
He recommends digging a trench about 6 to 8 inches deep. Sprinkle a little fertilizer in the bottom and barely cover it up. Potatoes are light feeders.
Buyarski will usually plant pingpong ball-sized seeds whole, but he will divide larger seeds.
“Those I will cut up into pieces that I want have at least one, possibly two sprouts or eyes on each piece,” Buyarski said.
Space out the seeds in the trench about a foot to 18 inches apart and barely cover with about an inch or two of soil.
Listen to the May 4 edition of Gardentalk:
Buyarski also answers a question submitted by a listener about what to do with seaweed that was previously used as a winter compost cover. He said gardeners can turn it under or bury it in a trench along the middle of the planter.
He also has a preview of gardening events and issues related to the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, including an event on Saturday featuring primulas and how budget cuts by the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly may affect the continued operation of the arboretum.
Gardentalk airs every Thursday morning at 7:45 on KTOO’s Morning Edition during the spring and summer. You can check out previous segments, subscribe to the podcast, and submit your own lawn and garden question by visiting our archive page.
