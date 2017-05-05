All women’s pop-up art show opens tonight at Rockwell

Ok, here’s a test. Please try and do this without the internet.

Can you name five famous female visual artists?

On average, the people I asked came up with about two–Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keefe were the most common answers.

The inability of most people to answer that question is part of the motivation for the Persisters Art Collective.

“I think Emily Rodke is definitely the person who started off with this idea of having an art show with a whole lot of, like women powerhouses that are in our community come together, submit art, and have this great art show,” said organizer Lauralye Miko in a recent KXLL interview.

“And then after the election a lot of us who were already planning on what we were going to do for this art show kind of found some new inspiration, or maybe some new ideas of what we wanted to put out into our community and it kind of evolved from there,” said Miko.

As part of tonight’s First Friday, Persisters, a play on persist and sisters, has organized a pop-up art show.

“The way that I was thinking about the show is maybe a combination of art as self-expression and art as self-care,” said fellow organizer Melissa Griffiths.

And the list of artists is extensive.

“We have Emily Rodke, Bronze Betty Finery, Veronica Buness, we got Wool and Rain — I‘ve seen some of her sneak peeks and it looks amazing, Melissa and I of course, Junnie Chup, Hollis Kitchin, Christianne Carrillo, Christy Eriksen, Kelsy Lovig, Amy Dressel, Amy George. Just tons of people,” said Miko.

The art show pops up from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rockwell Back Room.

And here are a few previews of the show’s art:

Sneak peek from @tsu_namee of her work for the Persisters show may 5th! We are very excited to see the end result. Come see for yourself at the show! #persisters907 A post shared by Girl Gang Art Collective (@persisters907) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Sneak peek from Rodkey! Come see the end result May 5th! @stickmerodkey A post shared by Girl Gang Art Collective (@persisters907) on Apr 30, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

Sneak peek of @shara_the_destroyer ‘s work for the Persisters show on may 5th! A post shared by Girl Gang Art Collective (@persisters907) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Sneak peek from @bronze.betty! Come check out the ins result Friday ⚡May 5th⚡ A post shared by Girl Gang Art Collective (@persisters907) on May 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT