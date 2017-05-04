Young votes for House health care bill, says it will improve

Protesters gathered at the U.S. Capitol before a House vote on the GOP’s American Health Care Act on May 4, 2017. (Photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

A Republican bill to replace the Affordable Care Act squeaked through the U.S. House today, with help from Alaska Congressman Don Young.

If the bill becomes law, Alaskans would lose the generous subsidies they have now for plans purchased on the individual market. Young said the bill will change before final passage, and he has secured promises Alaska will get more help.

U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska. (Photo by Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

“I’ve talked to the (Health and Human Services) secretary, Dr. Price, and he ensures me that we will be made whole,” Young said, “if it was to become law.”

Young said passing the bill was the only way to get the Senate to act on a repeal of the Obama health care bill. And, Young said his vote for the Republicans’ priority bill makes him more effective on other matters.

“You have to have the assurance and the backing of the leadership or your bills don’t move. And Alaska has a lot of things on the plate,” Young said. “And I think we’re in a better position to get legislation done for Alaska after the vote today, than I was before.”

Gov. Bill Walker issued a statement after the vote saying Alaska would be the state most harmed if the bill passes in its current form.

