Police: Thane Road stabbing suspect arrested

Juneau Police Department released these images of Joshua Levi Brown is sought in the stabbing of a 24-year-old victim along Thane Road on April 22 (Photos courtesy Juneau Police Department)

Joshua Levi Brown, 37, faces a charge of felony assault for allegedly stabbing a 24 year old at a party last month on Thane Road. (Photos courtesy Juneau Police Department)

A fugitive accused of stabbing a Juneau man last month on Thane Road is now being held at the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility.

Juneau Police Lt. Dave Campbell said the department received a tip that 37-year-old Joshua Levi Brown was hiding out near the 6500 block of Glacier Highway.

Officers were dispatched at 11:50 a.m. Thursday with a warrant for Brown’s arrest on the charge of first degree assault, a felony.

“They saw Mr. Brown peaking out of a window and they recognized him and ordered him to come out,” Campbell said. “He came out and was arrested without incident.”

Also known by the alias Charlie Hustle, Brown is accused of critically wounding a 24-year-old with a knife on the evening of April 22.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Authorities say his condition has stabilized; he’s recovering in the Seattle area.

