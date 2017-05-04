Newscast – Thursday, May 4, 2017

In this newscast:
- Congressman Don Young explains why he voted for the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act,
- the Juneau Assembly spares the downtown pool and Mt. Jumbo Gym from budget cutting,
- the Alaska Dispatch News says its reporter in the statehouse was slapped by a senator, and
- a federal budget deal restores funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, which supports the Alaska State Council on the Arts.
Recent headlines
House passes GOP health care billThe vote is the first step in fulfilling the GOP's longtime pledge to dismantle Obamacare. Democrats said the bill had been hastily rammed through the House.
Federal budget deal maintains Alaska arts funding, state lawmakers OK arts restructuringThe federal budget deal cut by Congress includes some good news for arts in Alaska.
Juneau writer explores sex, violence and salmon in new bookJoe Karson's new book, titled “19 Unicorns,” is a collection of 17 short stories with titles like “Martini,” “Fish Tale,” “Roy Rogers Thirty Feet Tall,” “Gun,” “Conclave,” and one based in Juneau titled “Ixt,” and two novellas.
Alaska Dispatch News reporter says he was slapped by Wasilla lawmakerReporter Nathaniel Herz said he was traveling between lawmakers' offices carrying his smartphone, which was set to record his conversations, when the incident occurred.