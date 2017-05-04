Newscast – Thursday, May 4, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Congressman Don Young explains why he voted for the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act,
  • the Juneau Assembly spares the downtown pool and Mt. Jumbo Gym from budget cutting,
  • the Alaska Dispatch News says its reporter in the statehouse was slapped by a senator, and
  • a federal budget deal restores funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, which supports the Alaska State Council on the Arts.
0

Recent headlines

X