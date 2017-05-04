Murkowski: Senate had duty to approve spending bill, avoid government shutdown

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Thursday touted the Senate’s passing of a spending bill, avoiding a possible government shutdown.
The $1 trillion omnibus appropriations legislation would keep the government running until September. It passed the Senate 79-18.
Murkowski is a member of the Appropriations Committee and chair of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee. She said the bill addresses Alaskans’ needs and that a shutdown would have been disastrous, even if President Donald Trump seemed to welcome the possibility earlier this week in a tweet.
either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good “shutdown” in September to fix mess!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
“I don’t think that there is ever a good time to say that we should shut the government down,” Murkowski said. “I think our responsibility, our obligation, is to govern. It’s to keep the wheels on the bus.”
The bill continues funding for Essential Air Service and to keep the 4-25 Airborne Brigade Combat Team intact at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson near Anchorage. It also includes an Alaska Mental Health Trust land exchange in Southeast.
The spending bill lacks the steep domestic spending cuts President Trump proposed for 2018, but Murkowski said it’s still a responsible use of taxpayer dollars.
The bill now goes to the president.
Recent headlines
Police: Thane Road stabbing suspect arrestedA fugitive accused of seriously wounding a Juneau man with a knife is being held at the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility. The 24-year-old victim is recovering in the Seattle area.
Young votes for House health care bill, says it will improve“You have to have the assurance and the backing of the leadership or your bills don’t move. And Alaska has a lot of things on the plate,” Young said. "And I think we’re in a better position to get legislation done for Alaska after the vote today, than I was before.”
House passes GOP health care billThe vote is the first step in fulfilling the GOP's longtime pledge to dismantle Obamacare. Democrats said the bill had been hastily rammed through the House.
Federal budget deal maintains Alaska arts funding, state lawmakers OK arts restructuringThe federal budget deal cut by Congress includes some good news for arts in Alaska.