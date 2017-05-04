Juneau Afternoon – 5-5-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
We’ll talk with members of The Congress, playing this weekend at the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival;
Mark Calvert, of Juneau Airport Shuttle, will be here with details about his new business;
We’ll get a preview of the Summer Show at the Alaska State Museum: Decolonizing Alaska
We’ll discuss opioid Treatment;
And Nel McConahey, the Featured Artist this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery, will talk about her First Friday show
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Deep differences remain with two weeks to go in Alaska’s legislative sessionThere are few signs of progress on reaching compromises on the budget and a long-term plan to pay for it.
31st Annual Juneau Jazz and Classics kicks off FridayIt can be hard to choose what concerts to see at the 15-day festival. Here's a little help.
Cultural landscape conference focuses on Native educationTeachers from around Southeast Alaska will gather in Juneau next month to discuss culturally responsive education.
North Korea pens singular, scathing criticism of its singular ally, ChinaThe country's state-run news agency issued a rare broadside against Beijing, its most important trade partner and ally, for "its reckless act of chopping down the pillar of the DPRK-China relations."