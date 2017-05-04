Juneau Afternoon – 5-5-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.

We’ll talk with members of The Congress, playing this weekend at the Juneau Jazz & Classics Festival;

Mark Calvert, of Juneau Airport Shuttle, will be here with details about his new business;

We’ll get a preview of the Summer Show at the Alaska State Museum: Decolonizing Alaska

We’ll discuss opioid Treatment;

And Nel McConahey, the Featured Artist this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery, will talk about her First Friday show

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

