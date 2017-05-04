Juneau Afternoon – 5-4-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Laury Scandling hosts;
We’ll talk with Kristin McTeague & George Reifenstein;
We’ll learn about an upcoming Tai Chi class;
Arts Up with Meghan Garrison;
And UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield will be here to highlight graduation.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
