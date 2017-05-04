31st Annual Juneau Jazz and Classics kicks off Friday

The Congress kicks off the 31st annual Juneau Jazz and Classics festival Friday at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall. The band’s website characterizes its music as “a dynamic mix of riveting rock ‘n’ roll, old school soul, classic country, and searing psychedelia.”
But they’re just the beginning. The festival runs until May 20 at multiple venues including the Shrine of St. Therese, UAS, the JACC, Perseverance Theater, schools and a lot more.
It’d be pretty hard to make it to all of the 20-something performances, so I visited with Juneau Jazz and Classics board member Zane Jones.
“To get that broad essence of Jazz and Classics is to choose three very different venues and musicians,” said Jones.
Jones works at MRV Architects, and has been on the Juneau Jazz and Classics board for 4 years. It was hard to get him to whittle it down, but when pressed:
“Top three: one of the blue venues which would be either the blues cruises, or the dance party at the ANB. I would do one of the quintets or Will Ransom — so one of the slow, nice classical beautiful ones. And then I would do the dance party at the JACC with the Defibulators.”
Jones is also a fan of the Jazz Jam at the Lucky Lady bar, and the lunchtime Brown Bag Concerts at the State Office Building. Both are among the festival’s free events.
