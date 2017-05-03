Twin Lakes playground receives corporate matching grant

Fundraising efforts continue to rebuild the Twin Lakes playground destroyed by arson last week.
The city-owned playground was insured but has a $100,000 deductible that needs to be met to fund reconstruction of the popular playground.
A community meeting on Tuesday was well attended and the city continues to receive suggestions on how the reconstruction should proceed.
Project Playground meeting moved to larger space in Centennnial Hall. People filing in, including multiple CBJ Assembly members. #Juneau pic.twitter.com/vTBhDXeDxI
— Alex McCarthy (@akmccarthy) May 3, 2017
The Juneau Community Foundation reported that through Tuesday, more than $12,800 had been raised.
The oil giant BP has announced a $25,000 matching grant. Even so, that leaves more than $60,000 that needs to be raised to meet the deductible.
Authorities say two teenagers were arrested and admitted to intentionally setting the fire.
Donations are being managed by the Juneau Community Foundation, which is accepting checks and credit card payments on its website.
Recent headlines
-
Alyssa London to showcase Tlingit design at Miss USA pageantIf she wins, London would be the first winner from Alaska and the first with Native American or Alaska Native heritage.
-
Ask a Climatologist: April flips the warm switch in AlaskaMarch was exceptionally cold in Alaska. But in April, almost every part of the state was above normal.
-
Facebook plans to add 3,000 workers to monitor, remove violent content"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," Mark Zuckerberg wrote Wednesday. The hiring spree comes amid a spate of violent videos uploaded to the site by users.
-
Local adult ed center outperforms national GED graduation rateA teacher at The Learning Connection believes the high passage rate is a result of one-on-one tutoring, hands-on studies and a caring culture.