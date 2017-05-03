telling Tales 2-21-17

Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: April flips the warm switch in AlaskaMarch was exceptionally cold in Alaska. But in April, almost every part of the state was above normal.
Facebook plans to add 3,000 workers to monitor, remove violent content"If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," Mark Zuckerberg wrote Wednesday. The hiring spree comes amid a spate of violent videos uploaded to the site by users.
Local adult ed center outperforms national GED graduation rateA teacher at The Learning Connection believes the high passage rate is a result of one-on-one tutoring, hands-on studies and a caring culture.
A 17-foot, 100-pound python is on the loose in the Mat-SuBorough officials say the snake has been missing for two days and could be a threat to small children or pets.