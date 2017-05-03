Newscast – Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Stories include:
- Groups sue to keep drilling ban in Arctic waters, and
- Alaska items in the budget bill currently being debated by U.S. House, and
- Cruise ship pollution monitoring in Southeast Alaska.
Recent headlines
Local adult ed center outperforms national GED graduation rateA teacher at The Learning Connection believes the high passage rate is a result of one-on-one tutoring, hands-on studies and a caring culture.
A 17-foot, 100-pound python is on the loose in the Mat-SuBorough officials say the snake has been missing for two days and could be a threat to small children or pets.
Alaska Sea Grant’s funding secure for nowIf the White House's request had been approved by Congress, several projects in Alaska would have ended as early as this summer.
Scientists see the future in the bellies of fishAs glaciers retreat in Southeast Alaska, scientists are trying to figure out how that will impact the marine environment.