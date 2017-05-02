Public input sought over Twin Lakes playground rebuild

The day after fire on 4/24/17 at Twin Lakes Twin Lakes Playground fire scene the day after the fire on April 24th, 2017. (Photo by Kelli Burkinshaw/KTOO)

Twin Lakes Playground fire scene the day after the fire on April 24th, 2017. A wide fire line is in place around the entire Twin Lakes Playground area. (Photo by Kelli Burkinshaw/KTOO)

The Twin Lakes playground destroyed by arson will be covered by insurance — to a point.

The City and Borough of Juneau says the policy carries a $100,000 deductible that will have to be met.

The city would like to hear from the public on how to proceed, City Manager Rorie Watt said.

“I think the fundamental question really is how does the public want to be involved in the rebuild,” Watt said. “Do people want to replace what was there or are there different ideas? We’ll just have to work through that — I imagine there will be a lot of opinions.”

Donations toward the effort to replace the structure can be made in care of the Juneau Community Foundation which is managing fundraising.

