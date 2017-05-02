Newscast – Tuesday, May 2, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The NTSB investigates a fatal Grant Aviation plane crash on the Alaska Peninsula,
  • the Juneau Assembly considers relaxing local mining regulations and resurfaces AJ Mine debate, and
  • Monday’s early morning earthquakes knocked out power in parts of the Yukon Territory, but didn’t cause damage in Whitehorse.
