Newscast – Tuesday, May 2, 2017

In this newscast:
- The NTSB investigates a fatal Grant Aviation plane crash on the Alaska Peninsula,
- the Juneau Assembly considers relaxing local mining regulations and resurfaces AJ Mine debate, and
- Monday’s early morning earthquakes knocked out power in parts of the Yukon Territory, but didn’t cause damage in Whitehorse.
Recent headlines
-
-
Supreme Court leaves polar bear habitat intactA California-sized chunk of the Arctic will remain designated as critical polar bear habitat. That’s the effect of a U.S. Supreme Court order Monday declining to hear an appeal from the state of Alaska, Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and an oil industry trade group.
-
Under Trump budget, nearly 2 million kids may lose after-school careThe Trump administration says there's no evidence the program works, but supporters say that thinking is misguided. Some even call it a "godsend."
-
Trump order baffles Bering Sea EldersWhen President Donald Trump signed an order last week lifting his predecessor’s restrictions on offshore leasing in the Arctic, he also revoked a decree that created the “Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area.”