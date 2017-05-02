Juneau Afternoon – 5-3-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

 

We’ll get an overview of this year’s Jazz & Classics Festival, with guests William Ransom and Reggie Schapp;

 

We’ll find out about the City Museum’s new exhibit, Stuff, Stories, and Sticky-Notes;

 

We’ll talk with Joel Salatin, Alaskan farmer, in between workshops;

 

We’ll talk with GiGi Monroe, organizer of several upcoming PRIDE events;

 

And Andy Kline from the Alaskan Brewing Company, will be here to highlight their new Raspberry Wheat beer;

 

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

 

