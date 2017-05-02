Juneau Afternoon – 5-3-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get an overview of this year’s Jazz & Classics Festival, with guests William Ransom and Reggie Schapp;
We’ll find out about the City Museum’s new exhibit, Stuff, Stories, and Sticky-Notes;
We’ll talk with Joel Salatin, Alaskan farmer, in between workshops;
We’ll talk with GiGi Monroe, organizer of several upcoming PRIDE events;
And Andy Kline from the Alaskan Brewing Company, will be here to highlight their new Raspberry Wheat beer;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
A 17-foot, 100-pound python is on the loose in the Mat-SuBorough officials say the snake has been missing for two days and could be a threat to small children or pets.
-
Alaska Sea Grant’s funding secure for nowIf the White House's request had been approved by Congress, several projects in Alaska would have ended as early as this summer.
-
Scientists see the future in the bellies of fishAs glaciers retreat in Southeast Alaska, scientists are trying to figure out how that will impact the marine environment.
-
Public input sought over Twin Lakes playground rebuildThe Twin Lakes playground destroyed by arson was insured -- to a point. The policy carries a $100,000 deductible that will have to be matched.