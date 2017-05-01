Skagway Assembly member resigns, cites health issues

Skagway Assembly Chambers. (Greta Mart)

The Skagway Borough Assembly will soon have an empty seat.

Assembly member Angela Grieser handed in a letter of resignation on Friday. In the letter, Greiser cites health issues as the reason behind her departure. Working a full-time job, serving on the assembly and dealing with a medical recovery has been too much, she said.

Grieser was elected to the Assembly in 2014. Her term was set to expire this October. She has been the only woman on the Assembly during her time in office.

Grieser’s resignation won’t be official until accepted by the full Assembly, which is likely to happen at a meeting Thursday.

Then, it will be up to the remaining five members to appoint someone to her seat. They have 30 days to do so.

This isn’t the only Skagway Assembly appointment in the past year. Dan Henry resigned just a couple weeks after the local election in October.

Several months before, he pleaded guilty to federal tax charges. He had to report to prison to serve a year-and-a-day sentence.

For that seat, Mayor Mark Schaefer recommended port commissioner Tim Bourcy. But the Assembly instead chose to appoint Spencer Morgan, whose term had just ended. Morgan filed a last-minute write-in campaign to try to retain his spot on the Assembly, but was unsuccessful.

Morgan and the person appointed to Grieser’s seat will serve until the October election.

Haines also has an Assembly seat up for appointment. Mike Case resigned last week after a contentious decision over who to hire as borough manager. Case’s resignation is effective starting today. The Haines Borough is soliciting letters of interest for the Assembly spot.

