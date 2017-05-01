Seismologists count over 100 aftershocks since morning earthquakes

Seismologists with the Alaska Earthquake Center said they’ve recorded over 100 aftershocks since two major earthquakes shook Canada and Southeast Alaska early this morning.
Today’s earthquake occurred in a region of complex tectonics – where plates collide (also transcurrent motion):https://t.co/rs9bbVWN7s pic.twitter.com/3w99mmO7oT
— John Cassidy (@earthquakeguy) May 1, 2017
Seismologist Natalia Ruppert warned that more aftershocks are expected over the next few days.
“Some aftershocks could really be pretty strong,” Ruppert said. “If you have any breakable valuables on display or items that you care about, and they’re standing on the shelves unsecured, maybe it’s a good idea right now to box them or put them on the lower shelf so that you don’t lose your valuables.”
Ruppert said the biggest aftershock recorded so far was a magnitude 4.7. The aftershocks won’t travel as wide an area as the earthquakes that triggered them, but she said Southeast communities could still feel them.
“We’ve got reports from Haines that they felt quite a few aftershocks after the 4:30 a.m. earthquake,” Ruppert said. “They’re definitely close enough to experience continuing shaking.”
This morning’s two earthquakes were magnitude 6.2 and 6.3, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. The first was at 4:30 a.m. and the second was at 6:18 a.m. Ruppert put the quakes’ epicenters in British Columbia, about 130 miles northwest of Juneau. She said there are reports of minor damage to homes in Whitehorse, and she has more damage reports to review.
Staff at Lynn building in #Whitehorse waiting for structural engineer to visit. Three cracks on front of building reach second floor pic.twitter.com/HEcO42X0GY
— Philippe Morin (@YukonPhilippe) May 1, 2017
Michael West, another seismologist with the Alaska Earthquake Center said earlier this morning that it’s important to remember the Denali Fault spans all the way from mainland Alaska to Southeast.
Capital City Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief Chad Cameron said he hasn’t heard any reports of earthquake damage in Juneau.
