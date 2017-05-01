Newscast – Monday, May 1, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Seismologists warn they’ve recorded 100 aftershocks since two major earthquakes rocked Southeast Alaska and Canada Monday morning.
  • The Supreme Court refused to hear Alaska and oil and gas industry groups’ appeal protesting a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to set 187,000 square miles in Alaska aside as critical habitat for threatened polar bears.
