Newscast – Monday, May 1, 2017

In this newscast:
- Seismologists warn they’ve recorded 100 aftershocks since two major earthquakes rocked Southeast Alaska and Canada Monday morning.
- The Supreme Court refused to hear Alaska and oil and gas industry groups’ appeal protesting a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to set 187,000 square miles in Alaska aside as critical habitat for threatened polar bears.
Recent headlines
Unalaska school district braces for staff changes, state budget cutsWhen school lets out next month, Unalaska students will say goodbye to a handful of longtime teachers and administrators.
Seismologists count over 100 aftershocks since morning earthquakesA seismologist says the biggest aftershock recorded so far was a magnitude 4.7. She says the aftershocks won’t travel as wide an area as the earthquakes that triggered them, but Southeast communities could still feel them.
Skagway Assembly member resigns, cites health issuesThe Skagway Borough Assembly will soon have an empty seat. Assembly member Angela Grieser handed in a letter of resignation on Friday. In the letter, Greiser cites health issues as the reason behind her departure. Working a full-time job, serving on the assembly and dealing with a medical recovery has been too much, she said.
Central Council working to put Juneau parcels into trustCentral Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes has applied to the federal government to put several parcels in downtown Juneau into a federal trust. That could make the land sovereign, exempting it from local laws.