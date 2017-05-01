Juneau Afternoon, 5-2-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;

Carl Broderson will give us the details about the upcoming Blessing of the Fleet;

Carl Ukatel and Janice Holst will discuss the upcoming Adopt-A-Sailor Day;

Joe Karson will talk about his new book “19 Unicorns” and First Friday book signing at Rainy Retreat Books;

We’ll talk about the Douglas Island Neighborhood Association meeting, with guest Robert Sewell;

And the Friends of the Juneau-Douglas Museum are sponsoring a free presentation by Richard Carstensen on the evening of May 4th titled, “1867-2017: 150 Years of Change, Áak’w Aani (small lake tribe land) at the time of purchase.” We’ll find about more during the show.

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org

