Juneau Afternoon, 5-2-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host;
Carl Broderson will give us the details about the upcoming Blessing of the Fleet;
Carl Ukatel and Janice Holst will discuss the upcoming Adopt-A-Sailor Day;
Joe Karson will talk about his new book “19 Unicorns” and First Friday book signing at Rainy Retreat Books;
We’ll talk about the Douglas Island Neighborhood Association meeting, with guest Robert Sewell;
And the Friends of the Juneau-Douglas Museum are sponsoring a free presentation by Richard Carstensen on the evening of May 4th titled, “1867-2017: 150 Years of Change, Áak’w Aani (small lake tribe land) at the time of purchase.” We’ll find about more during the show.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Unalaska school district braces for staff changes, state budget cutsWhen school lets out next month, Unalaska students will say goodbye to a handful of longtime teachers and administrators.
Seismologists count over 100 aftershocks since morning earthquakesA seismologist says the biggest aftershock recorded so far was a magnitude 4.7. She says the aftershocks won’t travel as wide an area as the earthquakes that triggered them, but Southeast communities could still feel them.
Skagway Assembly member resigns, cites health issuesThe Skagway Borough Assembly will soon have an empty seat. Assembly member Angela Grieser handed in a letter of resignation on Friday. In the letter, Greiser cites health issues as the reason behind her departure. Working a full-time job, serving on the assembly and dealing with a medical recovery has been too much, she said.
Central Council working to put Juneau parcels into trustCentral Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes has applied to the federal government to put several parcels in downtown Juneau into a federal trust. That could make the land sovereign, exempting it from local laws.