Small earthquake hits Alaska peninsula; no damage reported

TYONEK, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit a peninsula in the southern part of the state.
The center says the earthquake struck the Kenai Peninsula region at 1:32 p.m. Sunday. Its epicenter was 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Tyonek, a coastal village of about 200 people.
The center says the earthquake, which had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) was also felt in Soldotna, Anchorage and Homer.
There are no reports of damage.
The Center also reports that at 3:04 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit the Kodiak Island region.
The earthquake had a depth of about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers), and its epicenter was 17 miles (28 kilometers) west of Karluk, a coastal village of about 40 residents.
