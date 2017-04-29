Record breaking summer cruise passengers coming to Juneau

By April 29, 2017Juneau

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A record breaking amount of cruise passengers are expected to land in Juneau this summer.

The Juneau Empire reports Cruise Lines International Association Alaska President John Binkley announced Thursday that over 1 million summer cruise passengers are traveling to Juneau. The association predicts the travelers in the city from May 1 to Sept. 30 will spend around $183 million.

Binkley says that the cruise ship tourism industry is growing worldwide. CLIA’s cruise lines have seen an estimated 7 percent annual increase. More cruise ships are expected to come through Alaska and average passenger space is expected to increase by 15 percent from 2015 to 2018.

The first cruise ship for the 2017 season is scheduled to arrive Monday.

