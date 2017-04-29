Judge sentences couple investigated after boy overdoses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Palmer man and woman investigated for drug dealing after a teenager died of an overdose at their home will serve federal prison terms.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason on Thursday sentenced 41-year-old Tod Rodolph to 12 years in prison and fined him $30,000. Gleason sentenced 36-year-old Jessica Hopkins to six years, six months in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration launched an investigation in January 2016 after a 17-year-old boy died of a methamphetamine overdose at their home.

Prosecutors say other teens woke up Rodolph when the boy was stricken but that Rodolph did not call for medical help or drive the boy to a hospital because he did not want police contact.

Prosecutors say evidence did not indicate that Rodolph or Hopkins supplied the methamphetamine that killed the boy.