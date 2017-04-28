Trump rescinds Obama’s ‘permanent’ Arctic leasing ban

President Donald Trump signed an order Friday morning rolling back restrictions President Barack Obama imposed late last year on offshore oil leasing in the Arctic.
The entire Alaska delegation was at the White House for the signing, and Trump gave Sen. Lisa Murkowski the pen.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told reporters the Trump’s order will reverse Arctic withdrawals Obama signed in the final weeks of his presidency.
“And generally I can tell ya’, all of us should get worried about last minute actions from an administration,” Zinke said.
Obama signed and order in December to withdraw much of the Arctic, and parts of the Atlantic, from leasing for “a time period without specific expiration.” Environmentalists say the section of law Obama used, known as 12-a, doesn’t allow for a reversal. They claim it amounts to permanent protection. A legal challenge is almost inevitable.
Zinke said Trump’s order will also instruct him to review the five-year offshore leasing plan.
In November, President eliminated the Arctic from that plan. Zinke said he has two years to conduct the review and the current plan will remain in effect for now.
Recent headlines
-
Northwest Arctic Borough to receive almost $200 million over 10 Years from Red Dog MineAfter a borough meeting Tuesday night, a new payment in lieu of taxes, or PILT, agreement has been struck between the Northwest Arctic Borough and Teck Alaska, the operator of Red Dog Mine.
-
Congress passes stopgap measure to fund government, averting shutdownThe bill gives lawmakers another week to work out a longer-term spending plan.
-
Franklin Street named after early prospector who later settled in InteriorA street in Juneau is a popular locale for residents and tourists alike. South Franklin Street particularly is home to several bars, shops and a rich history. But some wonder how that street got its name.
-
Legislature rejects Walker’s call to act on nomineesSenate President Pete Kelly said he plans to hold votes on the nominees before the legislative session ends.