Newscast – Friday, April 28, 2017

In this newscast: Juneau ranks #8 in “micropolitan arts vibrant” communities; Trump signs order rolling back Obama administration restrictions on Arctic oil leases; U.S. military drills set to take to the skies over Alaska and May Day protests expected nationwide.
