Juneau Afternoon – 5-1-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll hear from Larry Csonka, Wednesday’s Pillars of America speaker;

We’ll learn about LifeNet Alaska;

We’ll get a preview of First Friday at the CANVAS;

JPD Chief Bryce Johnson will update us on police activities;

And we’ll get details about the up and coming Maritime Festival and the Port to Starboard dinne

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon. Live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on line on demand via ktoo.org.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Dr. Elaine Schroeder will be here with Mind Over Matter at 7, followed by Bioneers, and at 8:30, Making Contact

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.