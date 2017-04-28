Juneau Afternoon – 5-1-17

Monday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll hear from Larry Csonka, Wednesday’s Pillars of America speaker;
We’ll learn about LifeNet Alaska;
We’ll get a preview of First Friday at the CANVAS;
JPD Chief Bryce Johnson will update us on police activities;
And we’ll get details about the up and coming Maritime Festival and the Port to Starboard dinne
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, Music & more, live at 3 on KTOO, re-broadcast at 4 ON KRNN, and available on line via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Dr. Elaine Schroeder will be here with Mind Over Matter at 7, followed by Bioneers, and at 8:30, Making Contact
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Wanted: Thane Road stabbing suspectA $20,000 bail arrest warrant charges Joshua Levi Brown with first-degree assault in the stabbing of a 24-year-old Juneau man late April 22, a Juneau Police Department news release said.
Juneau makes top 10 list for most ‘arts vibrant’ small communitiesAcross the metrics, Juneau was No. 1 in one area: federal arts grant dollars per capita. That could become moot in the next ranking if President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget goes through.
United Airlines settles with passenger dragged from planeTerms of the settlement have not been released. United promises changes in the way it deals with passengers.