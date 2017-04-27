Newscast – Thursday, April 27, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Legislature defies Gov. Bill Walker’s request for confirmation of his cabinet and board appointees,
- Juneau Schools are promised full local funding,
- the Juneau Assembly spares the Juneau-Douglas City Museum from the budget chopping block, and
- Ishmael Hope reads part of his new book of poetry, “Rock Piles Along the Eddy.”
Recent headlines
Schnabel selected as Haines manager in emotional meeting; Case resigns from assemblyThe Haines Borough Assembly sought a new direction Tuesday night over stability in its choice for the borough’s top municipal job. One of two finalists, Debra Schnabel was selected as Haines’ new borough manager, pending contract negotiations. Both candidates were local.
Alaska Legislature defies Walker’s call to weigh nomineesEfforts by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker to try and force legislators to consider his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts were rebuffed Thursday in a joint session.
Michael Flynn is the subject of a Pentagon investigationThe military investigation could force the retired general to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars to make up for payments from entities linked to foreign governments.
Mariculture poised to come of age in AlaskaAlaska’s mariculture industry is in its infancy, compared with other regions of the world, but it has the potential to be much larger — maybe worth as much as $1 billion within three decades.