Newscast – Thursday, April 27, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Legislature defies Gov. Bill Walker’s request for confirmation of his cabinet and board appointees,
  • Juneau Schools are promised full local funding,
  • the Juneau Assembly spares the Juneau-Douglas City Museum from the budget chopping block, and
  • Ishmael Hope reads part of his new book of poetry, “Rock Piles Along the Eddy.”
