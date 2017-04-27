Juneau Afternoon – 4-28-17

By April 27, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.

We’ll get the details about Saturday’s celebration of the music of Cole Porter;

We’ll talk with about this weekend’s performances of the Juneau Symphony;

Alison Gillum & Nancy Waterman about Saturday’s Annual Wetlands Clean-Up;

We’ll talk with Sarah Campen about about the Tongass Collaborative Stewardship Group. That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

0

Recent headlines

X