Juneau Afternoon – 4-28-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
We’ll get the details about Saturday’s celebration of the music of Cole Porter;
We’ll talk with about this weekend’s performances of the Juneau Symphony;
Alison Gillum & Nancy Waterman about Saturday’s Annual Wetlands Clean-Up;
We’ll talk with Sarah Campen about about the Tongass Collaborative Stewardship Group. That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Coast Guard cleans up graffiti on World War II bunker as tagging investigation continuesThe U.S. Coast Guard has cleaned up controversial graffiti that was found spray-painted on a World War II bunker in Unalaska last month.
Schnabel selected as Haines manager in emotional meeting; Case resigns from assemblyThe Haines Borough Assembly sought a new direction Tuesday night over stability in its choice for the borough’s top municipal job. One of two finalists, Debra Schnabel was selected as Haines’ new borough manager, pending contract negotiations. Both candidates were local.
Alaska Legislature defies Walker’s call to weigh nomineesEfforts by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker to try and force legislators to consider his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts were rebuffed Thursday in a joint session.
Michael Flynn is the subject of a Pentagon investigationThe military investigation could force the retired general to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars to make up for payments from entities linked to foreign governments.