Alaska Legislature defies Walker’s call to weigh nominees

Efforts by Alaska Gov. Bill Walker to try and force legislators to consider his appointments to boards, commissions and key administration posts were rebuffed Thursday in a joint session.

My statement on the Senate’s failure to hold a vote on my Cabinet nominees and appointees for state boards and commissions today. #akleg pic.twitter.com/LLvES3nXEj — Governor Bill Walker (@AkGovBillWalker) April 27, 2017

In a tweet, KTUU political reporter Austin Baird pinned it on Republican lawmakers.

Republican lawmakers have rebuffed Gov. Bill Walker’s executive proclamation, which attempted to force votes on his appointees #akleg — Austin Baird (@AustinBaird) April 27, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, made the motion to adjourn the Legislature’s confirmation session without taking up the appointments.

The Senate’s vote tally wasn’t immediately available, but in a tweet, KTVA reporter Liz Raines shared a shot of the House members’ adjournment vote.

#akleg votes to adjourn w/o taking up appointments pic.twitter.com/BAw40ybysd — Liz Raines (@lrainesktva) April 27, 2017

This comes after Alaska’s Senate refused House requests to meet in joint session to consider confirmations.

Walker issued a proclamation Wednesday calling the Legislature into joint session Thursday. He cited two constitutional provisions as giving him authority to do so.

One allows a governor to convene the Legislature whenever he deems it in the public interest. The other cites the governor’s responsibility “for the faithful execution of the laws.”

Micciche previously said delaying a confirmation session would allow lawmakers to focus on completing work on key legislation.

Walker’s pick for attorney general, Jahna Lindemuth, and his appointment of Drew Phoenix to the state’s human rights commission appeared to be two of the more contentious ones.

Walker’s appointments have been able to serve in their positions but are subject to legislative approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.