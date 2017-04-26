Newscast – Wednesday, April 26, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Tires of 33 vehicles slashed in West Douglas and Juneau on Tuesday night,
  • Anchorage Police make link between single suspect and five homicides last year, and
  • Alaska Air Group reports first-quarter profit of $99 million.

 

