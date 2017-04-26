Newscast – Wednesday, April 26, 2017

This show is sold out. We are not taking names in advance, but will begin a waitlist at 6 p.m. at JDHS on the day of the event.

KTOO is honored to host NPR humorist and award winning author, David Sedaris this May 14th at Juneau Douglas High School. He’ll read new, original pieces for an hour, and will sign books before and after the performance. We’re told the book signings are just as much a part of the event as the readings, and he sticks around until the last person wanting to connect has a chance. Hearthside Books will be on hand selling his latest.

MATURE CONTENT: Adult Language and Themes.

BABIES – Discouraged. Ticket required for all ages.

CHILDREN – Recommended for ages 13 and older.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.

Sedaris is the author of “Barrel Fever” and “Holidays on Ice,” as well as collections of personal essays, “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” and his most recent book, “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” each of which have become immediate best sellers. The audio version of “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” is a 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominee for Best Spoken Word Album. Sedaris is the author of the New York Times best-selling collection of fables, titled “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary (with illustrations by Ian Falconer.) He was also the editor of “Children Playing before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.” Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “the Best American Essays.” There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 29 languages.

