Newscast – Wednesday, April 26, 2017

In this newscast:
- Tires of 33 vehicles slashed in West Douglas and Juneau on Tuesday night,
- Anchorage Police make link between single suspect and five homicides last year, and
- Alaska Air Group reports first-quarter profit of $99 million.
Recent headlines
Haines Assemblyman’s publication of police accusations triggers union actionThe union representing Haines municipal employees has filed a grievance against the borough on behalf of police officers. The grievance stems from Assembly member Tom Morphet’s decision to publicize accusations against the police department at an Assembly meeting earlier this month.
Bill requiring nonresident caribou hunters to have guides meets oppositionHouse Bill 211 sponsored by Kiana Democrat Dean Westlake met opposition in a House session early Monday afternoon.
In public testimony, most support state income tax billThe legislation would close a quarter of the gap between what the state government spends and what it raises.
Senators give cool reception to income tax billSen. Kevin Meyer said his constituents oppose creating a new bureaucracy to collect an income tax when the Permanent Fund continues to pay dividends.