Juneau Afternoon – 4-27-17

Thursday on a Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts
Chancellor Caulfield will be here to highlight upcoming UAS
Commencement and Honorees
Alaska State Improv Festival
Discovery SE Annual Banquet
350 Climate Change organization
Elaine Schroeder
We’ll talk with Sarah Camper about “100 Days, 100 Voices”
Arts Up with Meghan Garrison
Recent headlines
In public testimony, most support state income tax billThe legislation would close a quarter of the gap between what the state government spends and what it raises.
Senators give cool reception to income tax billSen. Kevin Meyer said his constituents oppose creating a new bureaucracy to collect an income tax when the Permanent Fund continues to pay dividends.
Two dead squid in two weeks: Coincidence?Two dead squid have washed ashore in as many weeks, but it's unclear if these are unrelated incidents or a sign of something more significant.
Fundraising efforts underway to rebuild charred Juneau playgroundA GoFundMe appeal to help rebuild the Twin Lakes playground raised $4,625 in less than a day. But read the fine print: the website takes nearly 8 percent in fees.